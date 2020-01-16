Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle accident on I-77

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: West Virginia 511 reports that I-77 has reopened and the road has cleared following the accident this morning near the Greenbrier Street exit.
ORIGINAL STORY: Kanawha County Emergency dispatch officials say that a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus has blocked the slow and middle lanes of I-77 at mile marker 99 just before the Greenbrier Street exit.
Officials also say emergency crews are treating eight patients with minor injuries. A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools says the bus aide reported that six students were on board the bus, two of which have been transported to the hospital as a precaution for reportedly minor injuries.
The district’s Safety Director, Security Director and Transportation Director are all working with local law enforcement during this initial investigation.
