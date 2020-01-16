Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle accident on I-77

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: West Virginia 511 reports that I-77 has reopened and the road has cleared following the accident this morning near the Greenbrier Street exit.

Vehicle Accident on I-77 SB at Mile Marker 99.0.

Road reopened, road cleared.

Comments:

Kanawha County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) January 16, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Kanawha County Emergency dispatch officials say that a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus has blocked the slow and middle lanes of I-77 at mile marker 99 just before the Greenbrier Street exit.

#BREAKING: Dispatchers confirm a 4 vehicle accident which involved a school bus happened on I-77 South MM 99. 8 people have minor injuries. Heavy traffic in the area @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/e8w2WhjizL — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) January 16, 2020

Officials also say emergency crews are treating eight patients with minor injuries. A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools says the bus aide reported that six students were on board the bus, two of which have been transported to the hospital as a precaution for reportedly minor injuries.

The district’s Safety Director, Security Director and Transportation Director are all working with local law enforcement during this initial investigation.

