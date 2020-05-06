Minuteman Press offering free advertising through Bounce Back USA website

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A South Charleston business owner hopes to help other small businesses by giving them a free platform for advertising.

“We have to come together so we can help each other,” says Chris White, owner of Minuteman Press on D Street in South Charleston.

The Bounce Back USA project is an international effort by Minuteman Press to help businesses cope with COVID-19.

There are already close to 10,000 participating businesses including 20 in the South Charleston area.

White says businesses can share digital coupons or other incentives to help get customers shopping again. They just have to fill out a basic form.

“We are all in it together. We all sink or swim together,” White says. “When it comes down to it we all have the same basic needs. Businesses need to stay in business to serve people so people can get back to work. They need food and to pay their rent and mortgage and to take care of their kids. So it is a great feeling to be a part of something that is helping in some small way to do that.”

Anyone interested in promoting their business on Bounce Back USA can click here to get started.

