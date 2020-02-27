UPDATE: HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) — Family members tell 13 News a missing Lincoln County boy with special needs has been found safe.



They say Jacob Cooper, 16, of Branchland, was found inside a home around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Mud River Road in Lincoln County. Family members tell 13 News he was cold and hungry but otherwise fine.



Cooper walked away from Lincoln County High School in Hamlin Tuesday afternoon. Authorities and community members had been looking for him ever since.

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) — Authorities and community members in Lincoln County are looking for a missing 16-year-old special needs boy.



Jacob Cooper of Branchland walked away from Lincoln County High School in Hamlin Tuesday afternoon.



The boy’s adoptive mother said he hasn’t been heard from since. Family members believe he may be trying to get to Huntington.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police.

