CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing child last seen Wednesday.

The Charleston PD’s Criminal Investigation Division says 10-year-old Jeremiah Davis ran away from home on June 8.

They say he was last seen on the West Side of Charleston Wednesday afternoon possibly near the Par Mar on Washington Street West. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black American Eagle t-shirt, according to a press release.

If you know of Davis’ whereabouts, contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111