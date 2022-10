GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans and white crocks. She has blonde hair with blue tips.

Anyone with any information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221