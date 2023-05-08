CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston Dirty Birds player and his four-legged best friend have been reunited after getting separated in Maryland.

According to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, the Dirty Birds player’s dog, named Coco, ran off Saturday night after the postgame fireworks. The Dirty Birds had been in Waldorf, Maryland, from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7, for three games against the Blue Crabs.

The Blue Crabs say after Coco went missing, both teams began searching, asking anyone in the area of Regency Furniture Stadium to keep a lookout for the missing pup.

On Sunday, the Dirty Birds shared a Facebook video of Coco and her owner being reunited, thanking the person who reached out to help find her.