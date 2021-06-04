Missing infant investigation spans multiple states

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The investigation into a missing 3-month-old is ongoing and law enforcement officials are asking anyone with knowledge or information to contact the authorities.

The Huntington Police Department says they are continuing to process and analyze available intelligence alongside multiple agencies in an attempt to establish a timeline of the last known whereabouts of Angel Nichole Overstreet.

Investigators say the last date they have been able to visually confirm the infant’s whereabouts is May 2, 2021. Angel is described as white with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Multiple search warrants have been conducted in West Virginia and Kentucky and authorities have interviewed multiple people at this point in the investigation. They say they want to speak with anyone who has any knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Angel Overstreet or her father, Shannon Overstreet, between the dates of May 2 and May 11.

Overstreet was first reported as missing May 25 after Child Protective Services workers contacted the police May 24 saying that they were following up with Shannon Overstreet on a custody issue from Kentucky. CPS said the father told them he turned Angel over to CPS two weeks earlier, but investigators could not substantiate a custody exchange.

On May 26, HPD hosted a press conference, saying they were “concerned for the safety of the child.” However, because she is thought to have been missing since at least May 8 and Amber Alerts are used for immediate matters, an Amber Alert has not been issued for Angel.

Anyone who has any knowledge or information on this case is urged to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

HPD is conducting the investigation with the cooperation and support of the FBI, the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kentucky State Police, the West Virginia State Police, the Ashland Fire Department, and Child Protective Services agencies from both West Virginia and Kentucky.

Watch the HPD’s May 26 press conference below: