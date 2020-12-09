Missing juvenile in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Angela Marie Melton, according Lincoln County Sheriff’s page.

She is five foot one, with hazel brown eyes. She was last sen on Wilkenson Street in Hamlin, West Virginia. She was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this missing teen, call Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 304-824-7990.

