Missing man found dead in Elkview

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies say a missing Kanawha County man was found dead in Elkview over the weekend.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department says Claude Lonnie Slate III, 27, of Clendenin was found in the 5000 block of Frame Road on Saturday, Feb. 6.

On Friday, Feb. 5, Slate was reported as missing and was last seen riding a go-cart on Frame Road.

Deputies say Slate was operating the go-cart and had left the roadway and had crashed.

Officials say if anyone has any information regarding the accident to call (304)-357-0169.

