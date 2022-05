FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A search and rescue is scheduled for May 20 starting at 9 a.m. for Gordon Terry McKinney, who was last seen on May 7, 2022.

According to Floyd County deputies, McKinney has a vanilla color 2013 Kia Soul, license plate ALB185.

Missing Person: Gordon Terry McKinney (Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)

They say his phone was last pinged in the Allen City area of Floyd County.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer with the search and rescue is welcome.