KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Kimberly Cline and her daughter, Abagail Hope Lester, have been located in another state. Law enforcement officers there have verified they are safe, and do not want their location revealed.
Cline and her daughter were first reported missing January 9, 2020. Deputies say on November 20, 2019, Kimberly picked up her daughter from school and neither of them had had any contact with family since.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
- Federal Grand Jury, Foster Care, & Adult-Use Cannabis
- Groups in West Virginia wear red to raise awareness for women’s health
- Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
- Investigators seek public’s help in two arsons totaling nearly $400k in damages
- More concerns raised about WV mobile voting app
- Gallery: Storm system brings several inches of snow to parts of region
- Man dies in morning crash in Floyd County
- Missing mom and daughter found safe
- Middle School band teacher charged with soliciting child pornography