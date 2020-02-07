Missing mom and daughter found safe

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has been notified by immediate family members of the disappearance of 27 year old Kimberly Danielle Cline and her six year old daughter, Abagail Hope Lester.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Kimberly Cline and her daughter, Abagail Hope Lester, have been located in another state. Law enforcement officers there have verified they are safe, and do not want their location revealed.

Cline and her daughter were first reported missing January 9, 2020. Deputies say on November 20, 2019, Kimberly picked up her daughter from school and neither of them had had any contact with family since.

