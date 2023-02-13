FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman from North Carolina.

According to the Sheriff Mike Fridley, Megan E. Hayes, 19, of North Carolina was last seen Feb. 2, 2023 around 10 p.m. on Old Minden Road in Minden. Deputies say Hayes had been transported to BARH Hospital for “an unknown medical incident.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hayes is described as standing 5’4″ and weighing approximately 130 lbs. with shoulder-length, strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and glasses, deputies say.

Anyone with any information on Hayes whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-574-3590 or through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook Page, or to call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.