OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A body found in Kentucky this weekend has been identified as a man missing since September.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers received a call from Carter County 911 that a deceased person had been found at an abandoned home on Santa Clause Lane. Troopers say the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy due to “severe stages of decomposition.”

Troopers say the body has been identified as Orvil Roark, of Olive Hill, who was last seen in “early to mid-September” and was officially reported missing Nov. 3, 2021.

KSP says the case remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.