FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Kentucky after a man who was reported missing in January of 2022 was found dead.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says they recovered a body on Old Ratliff Rd. off of Rt. 825 in Johnson County on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the recovered body was that of 46-year-old Paul Sester. Sester had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 2022.

Deputies say that the medical examiners confirmed that Mr. Sester died of unnatural causes. He was last seen at apartments near Old Abbott Mtn Road off of US 23 in Prestonsburg.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the homicide investigation, and they’re asking anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020. Anyone can also text a tip directly to deputies by texting 606-477-8477. Those texting from an Appalachian Wireless phone can just text TIPS (8477).