PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post.

They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County.

Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Slone’s whereabouts is being urged to call the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

This investigation is ongoing.