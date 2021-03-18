MISSING: Portsmouth police asking for help finding girl and her son

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for public help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year old girl and her one-year-old son.

Cheyenne Rowe and her son Mason were reported missing on March 17 by Rowe’s mother, Gloria White. She said she had not seen or heard from her daughter since March 14.

The pair reportedly left Kendall Heights apartment complex on March 14 around 7:00 p.m. to go to a friend’s house to do school work but never returned.

Anyone with information about Cheyenne and Mason’s whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or Detective Lee Bower at 740-354-1600.