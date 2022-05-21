ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old child has been reported missing out of Eskdale in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin, 12, left his residence on Sandy Lane in Eskdale and was later seen at a Dollar General in Miami.

They say Calvin is five-foot-five and 210 pounds and has very short to shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Justin Calvin’s whereabouts is being urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.