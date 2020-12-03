Missing teen from Gilmer County, stole grandparents car

GILMER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police and other agencies are searching for 15-year-old Lilith “Bug” Hale. A missing person report has been filed and a national alert has gone out to all state police agencies. 

She was last seen on November 29. Her grandfather who she resides with, Randy Butler, says she took their car and does not have a license. The car is a black Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts are to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-462-7101 or her grandfather at 304-462-5467.

