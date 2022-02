KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.

15-year-old Alyssa Harless was reported missing on Feb. 23, 2022.

She was last seen at her home in the Fisher’s Branch area of Cross Lanes.

Alyssa is 4’10” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact KCSO at 304-357-0169, on www.kanawhasheriff.us, or on the sheriff’s office’s social media platforms.