PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A teenager has been reported missing and the Portsmouth PD says he is somewhere in Kentucky.

They say Jerrell McKinley, 13, was last seen on Mar. 1, 2022, leaving school at 12 p.m.

His father went to pick him up at a relative’s house on Mar. 3, 2022, and they say he was not where he was supposed to be.

Police say the father’s only contact with the missing teenager is through social media where McKinley says he is in Kentucky.

They say he is five-foot-eight-inches and approximately 150 pounds.

To report any information, you can call the Portsmouth Police Department’s dispatch line at 740-353-4101.