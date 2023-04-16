ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The St. Albans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.
According to the St. Albans PD, Bre’Juan Williams-Hampton, 13, walked away from his home early Saturday, April 15. Police say he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black Air Jordan tennis shoes.
Williams-Hampton is described as standing approximately 5’5″ and weighing approximately 190lbs. The SAPD says they believe he may be in the Charleston area.
Anyone with any information on Williams-Hampton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kanawha County Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.