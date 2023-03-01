KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the KCSO, Nathan Massotti, 17, of Elkview, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 9 p.m. on Chapps Fork Road in Kanawha County. Deputies say his family is “concerned for his well-being,” but he is not believed to be in any danger at this time.

Massotti is described as standing 5’10 and weighing approximately 160lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a florescent yellow hoodie, blue jeans, and green sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Massotti’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at (304) 357-0169.