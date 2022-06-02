KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022.

Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs with long, “blondish” hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he often wears his hair in a bun.

Anyone with any information on Harper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.