Missing West Virginia man found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Woodall, a man who went missing in mid-July was found safely in Logan, West Virginia.

Mr. Woodall, of Tornado, West Virginia, went missing Friday, July 16 and was last seen leaving the area of Ferrell Road Apartments in the Saint Albans area. His family reported him missing.

The sheriff’s office says they are grateful to all who helped them locate Mr. Woodall and spread the word of his disappearance.