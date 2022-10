KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville.

Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with any information on Means’ whereabouts is urged to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.