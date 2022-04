ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A woman is reported missing, last seen in Elkview on April 22.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Monica Estep, 39 of Winifrede, was last seen leaving her mother’s residence in Elkview. They say she was walking from that area. She does not have a vehicle.

They say she is four-foot-11 and weighs just under 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know any information on her whereabouts, call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.