Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

MISSING: WV State Police look for woman last seen at Spruce Knob

Local News

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

PENDLETON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are looking for 24-year-old Cassie Renee Sheetz who was last seen on Friday, March 12 around 10:00 p.m. at the top of Spruce Knob in the Monongahela National Forest.

She started down Huckleberry Trail with two male companions after reaching the summit, and she became separated from the group around midnight.

Both males found their way out of the woods early in the morning on Saturday, March 13, but Sheetz did not emerge. Once authorities were notified, a search began.

Cassie is believed to be wearing camouflage pants and a hoodie at the time of her disappearance. She also has several facial piercings (ears, lips, eyebrows) and tattoos including two with the names “Rubie” and “Bella” on her upper chest. She also has a pierced belly button.

She is 5’3″, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Cassie Sheetz is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-358-2200.    

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS