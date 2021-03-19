MISSING: WV State Police look for woman last seen at Spruce Knob

PENDLETON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are looking for 24-year-old Cassie Renee Sheetz who was last seen on Friday, March 12 around 10:00 p.m. at the top of Spruce Knob in the Monongahela National Forest.

She started down Huckleberry Trail with two male companions after reaching the summit, and she became separated from the group around midnight.

Both males found their way out of the woods early in the morning on Saturday, March 13, but Sheetz did not emerge. Once authorities were notified, a search began.

Cassie is believed to be wearing camouflage pants and a hoodie at the time of her disappearance. She also has several facial piercings (ears, lips, eyebrows) and tattoos including two with the names “Rubie” and “Bella” on her upper chest. She also has a pierced belly button.

She is 5’3″, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Cassie Sheetz is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-358-2200.