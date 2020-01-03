Mission receives large donation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There’s no better way to start the new decade than by giving.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, the Huntington City Mission received a $10,000 check from Appalachian Power. Officials say the mission provided 116,000 meals in 2019.

The mission is able to provide meals for about $2 per person. Therefore, this donation translates into providing 5,000 meals, which Executive Director Mitchell Webb says will provide meals for two weeks.

“When we see the community, businesses, churches, [and] individuals come together to help us, it really encourages us to go on with the work that we’re doing,” Mitchell said.

The Huntington City Mission provides lunch for free everyday. They do not ask for any form of ID or proofs of income. Webb says everyone is welcome to eat.

“We just want to be a good neighbor, we want to be a good corporate citizen and give back to the communities that we serve,” said Director of External Affairs for Appalachian Power Steve Stewart.