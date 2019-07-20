Mission Serve Volunteers Donate Time in WV Communities

NITRO, W. Va. (WOWK) — Summers are meant for relaxation and fun, but some students are using their summer to give back as dozens of students with Mission Serve have spent the last week working on various service projects throughout the St. Albans area.

For the last week, teens from Kentucky, North Carolina, and even some from West Virginia have been hard at work on service projects, from re-landscaping the front of St. Albans High School to restoring the hiking trail paths at Ridenour Lake.

“We’re just here helping to build the bridge and clean up the paths,” said 12 year-old Chandler Marlow. Marlow is from North Carolina.

“We are just doing this in hopes of making life a little easier, and to show love to others,” he added.

The help comes at Ridenour Park just as city officials are gearing up for the 2nd Annual Ridenour Regatta. The event is designed to get more people to use Lake Ridenour for recreation and fun.

The Regatta begins Saturday, July 20, at 12 and runs until midnight. The event includes kayak and stand up paddle board races, mountain bike games, outdoor movies, and live music.

For a full list of events, visit the event’s Facebook page.