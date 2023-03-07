CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Dirty Birds are adding a Major League name to their 2023 roster.

According to Dirty Birds officials, Eddie Butler will be joining the team for this upcoming season. The right-handed pitcher made his debut in Major League baseball in 2014 with the Colorado Rockies, and has since pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers organizations.

Dirty Birds Manager Billy Horn says Butler’s pitching experience will be beneficial in helping young pitchers develop their own skills.

“It’s not every day you get to add not only a five-year Major League veteran, but also a legitimate number one starter to your ball club,” Horn said. “Not only does he bring a world of experience at the major league level, but also will be able to help younger pitchers develop and lead by example. We are thrilled to have him anchoring the staff for the Dirty Birds in 2023.”

According to Dirty Birds officials, the Texas Rangers originally chose Butler, a native of Virginia, out of high school in the 35th round of the 2009 MLB draft, however, Butler opted to attend college at Radford University instead.

Butler joined the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2022 with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

