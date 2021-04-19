MLK Community Center reopens to kids and teens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center has reopened to kids in kindergarten through 12th grade on Monday, April 19 at 1:00 p.m.

City of Charleston officials say the community center’s hours will be Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for grades K-12 and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for grades 9-12.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we limited access to our community centers and focused on e-learning and after-school programming to continue to help our kids succeed,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are now opening the MLK Center to all activities for our youth.”

Updated registration forms will be required for all kids entering the MLK Center.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all those entering the buildings. Those will include mandatory masks and temperature checks.

All backpacks will also be subject to checks when entering the building.

The MLK Community Center is located at 314 Donnally Street in Charleston.

For more information, call 304-348-6404.