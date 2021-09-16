Mobile food pantry helps area’s most food insecure

HARTS, WV (WOWK) – In Lincoln County, West Virginia around 17% of people face some sort of food insecurity. This prompted Facing Hunger Foodbank to decide to come out and do one of their mobile food pantries.

“We find a lot of communities who are in food deserts so they don’t have regular grocery stores or box stores like Walmart that have those kinds of foods for them,” said Samantha Adams, the director of development at Facing Hunger Food Bank.

It’s not just non-perishable food either. The pantry provided fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and even hand sanitizer. “So a lot of them rely on what they can pick up from the gas station or the dollar general and that’s fine to sustain them for a little while offer them the quality nutritious foods that they need,” said Adams.

Many people who were out today simply say, times have been tough. “We have so many people up in these hollers who need help and times are just not good right now, ya know,” said one man picking up food for his family.

There is a big emphasis on feeding the county’s youth. “So in Lincoln County, it’s about 1-in-4 children are food insecure so whenever we see a need that great in our service area we always try to come out and just provide a little bit of help,” added Adams.

Helping meet the need and providing a little bit of hope for tomorrow.

Facing Hunger usually does a mobile pantry once a week, however, they said they are starting to do more due to the high demand. Thursday’s pantry was able to serve 183 households.

