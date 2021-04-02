Mobile HIV testing clinics planned in Charleston area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Expanded weekly HIV testing is being offered thoughout Charleston and surrounding areas starting next week.

The testing will be offered by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, the Kanawha County Commission, the state Bureau for Public Health Division of HIV and STD, CAMC’s Ryan White Program, Covenant House, West Virginia Health Right and the Charleston Fire Department.

According to the KCHD, the testing will be offered through a mobile unit. The first clinic will take place Tuesday, April 6 at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center at 1701 Fifth Avenue in Charleston.

“HIV testing is an essential part of care for those at-risk for this disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We’re grateful to our community partners for their support, including the Kanawha County Commission and the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority for the use of a refurbished bus for testing.”

The KCHD will announce future times and locations on its calendar page. HIV testing is also available five days a week at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department located on 108 Lee Street in Charleston.