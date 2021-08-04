Mobile home fire reported in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A fire was reported in Sissonville around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to dispatch, this is a fully-involved fire at a single-wide mobile home. Everyone is said to have gotten out of the residence, and there are no reports of any injuries.

A power line is reported to be down in the yard of this residence.

Sissonville, Pinch and Malden fire departments are all responding.