NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A mobile home attached to a tractor-trailer tipped into a ditch on the I-64 westbound Nitro exit ramp.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 5 p.m. They say it happened near the Kanawha-Putnam line.

They say there are no injuries and traffic is flowing in the area.

The Nitro Police Department is on the scene.