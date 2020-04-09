Mobile homes pushed from foundation in Vinton County storms

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – At least three mobile homes have been pushed off of their foundation in Vinton County after severe thunderstorms moved into the region a little after midnight on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

It happened along State Route 124, east of Jackson. Vinton County EMA officials say this is the only reported damage in the county, aside from calls for high water.

Faith Thacker has called this “home” for the last 28 years. That’s until last night. She said she was watching Survivor and went to bed early. A little after midnight, 70 mph winds rolled through, destroying her home. I’ll have her story tonight on @WOWK13News. pic.twitter.com/M46f3jGCif — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) April 9, 2020

StormTracker 13 Meteorologists Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes, and Joe Fitzwater reported the possibility of high winds Wednesday, April 9, 2020, and even broke into programming for two hours into early Thursday morning. Radar indications were 70 to 80 mph wind speeds. Several trees are uprooted while there are shingles and debris across many properties.

Faith Thacker’s Mobile Home After A Storm, April 9, 2020 (WOWK News Staff Photo)

One of the people who lost their home as part of this storm was Faith Thacker. On the evening of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, she says she watched an episode of Survivor and went to bed around 9:30 pm.

“At 12:33 [a.m. Thursday], I heard the wind,” said Thacker. “At 12:34 [a.m.], I was on the floor with my dresser on my back up against the wall.”

Thacker’s mobile home, which sat on State Route 124, came off its foundation due to the high winds the storm brought with it.

“I knew it would be bad, but I never thought this would happen,” Thacker said about the storm.

Storms caused damage in Vinton County, uprooting trees and pushing three mobile homes from their foundations. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

“It’s all gone,” Thacker added. “My house is destroyed and I had just remodeled the whole inside.” To make matters worse, Thacker did not have home owner’s insurance.

“That’ll be something we’ll have to address with the partners [and] the Ohio EMA, and see if there is anything out there to help assist in these kinds of things,” said William Faught, Director of Vinton County’s Emergency Management Agency.

However, Thacker remains optimistic and says she’s lucky to be alive.

“That’s the main thing,” Thacker said. “I’m okay and my dogs are okay so, I’ll be okay.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories