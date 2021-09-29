Mock emergency drill scheduled at Yeager Airport in October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport officials will hold a mock emergency drill on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m.

Officials say if you hear any scanner chatter or see anything on social media to know that there is no emergency unless specifically notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires a full-scale airfield emergency drill to test the airport’s employees and tenants and mutual aid’s reaction every three years.

