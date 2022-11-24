HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show, hosted by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, is beginning on Friday.

A flyer for the event says it is happening at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. It starts on Friday and goes on until Sunday. The times are:

  • Friday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

There will be model railroads, memorabilia sales, books and new and used model train equipment. On top of that, Santa will even be there. The times for Santa are:

  • Friday: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

They say to remember to bring your camera.

Ticket prices are:

  • Adults (13+): $6
  • Children (12 and under): $1

The flyer says vendor tables are $25 per table.