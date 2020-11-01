Modified Halloween takes place in parts of Charleston, Ripley

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many families stayed at home this Halloween over health concerns related to COVID-19, but some people found a way to keep their Halloween traditions alive.

In Charleston’s westside, Octavio Cordon organized a fall bazaar and ‘trick or trunk’ event.

“It’s really hard to transition from the COVID and the e-learning; you know a lot of kids are really going through a tough time right now, also families, they’re dealing with this transition the best they can,” she said.

Cordon says she didn’t want the neighborhood children to miss out on Halloween also, so she set up a jump house, invited local vendors, and screened a movie.

In Ripley, Charessa Wilkinson also didn’t want to cancel Halloween.

Her third annual haunted house took place near Hallowbeans, her year-round, spooky-themed coffee shop.

Wilkinson says she had to put in place some safety precautions.

This year the theme for her haunted house was killer clowns.

“We did a sensory haunt which is completely different because you are masked, blindfolded and gloved and so that way — safety first — but we can still scare,” said Wilkinson.

Each event saw dozens of parents and children attend.

Because some people can’t wait until next year for their Halloween scares.

