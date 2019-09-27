Molasses festival stays alive with the help of Calhoun County students

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) Students from Calhoun Middle-High School, Pleasentville Elementary, and Arnoldsburg Elementary stepped up to make the Molasses festival a success.

The molasses festival in our community is an important thing. But over the years, just like everything attendance had been up and down… so we thought, ‘how can we make it better?'” Dan Cosgrove, Calhoun Middle School Teacher



Students from the elementary school took turns traveling to different booths at the festival, learning things like beekeeping, molasses making, and goat milking.

Meanwhile, students from the middle school set up their education booths, as part of their project-based learning program.

All of these little kids come through here, they are learning just a little bit… and I am learning too. It is awesome. I think it is pretty cool. I think we should do this every year. “ Noah, Calhoun County Middle High School Student

The Molasses Festival runs through the rest of the weekend.