HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience that she did.

“My son was born on a Friday afternoon, we left on Sunday, and it was really the best weekend of my life. Prayers and that type of thing aren’t something you get in every hospital and it just does add a different element to your hospital stay,” said Courtney Johnson.

The decision was made earlier this year by the chief operating officer due to the national decline in the number of child births.

Health officials there also say while the number is decreasing nationally it’s decreasing even more within the region as there’s been a dramatic drop in the number of women here in the childbearing age.

The medical center says they will work with staff to make sure the transition is as seamless as possible as they make use of the soon-to-be unused hospital beds.

The Mountain Health Network – who owns Saint Mary’s – says patients will still be able to have their babies at the Cabell Huntington Hospital.