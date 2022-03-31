CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two local health systems have announced that they plan to create a single new health care system.

CAMC Health System and Mon Health have signed a letter of intent for the merger, which they say will help them both better serve the people of West Virginia.

“Combining the strengths and unique attributes of two established and well-regarded health systems advances the best interests of West Virginia patients and families whose lives and well-being depend upon our services,” said David L. Ramsey, CEO & President of CAMC Health System, Inc.

Because both of the health care systems have community roots that date back 100 years and are nationally recognized for providing high quality medical care, the new umbrella brand, Vandalia Health, will highlight the merge while also allowing both CAMC Health System and Mon Health to maintain their unique historical identities.

According to officials from the two facilities, the new endeavor will help strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care for patients and their families, help manage health care costs and advance a seamless continuum of care and improve access for the communities the health care system’s serve.

Both organizations say the merger is an opportunity to make access to quality medical care easier in their respective regions.

“The history and tradition of our respective hospitals, and the renowned clinical providers in our communities, will help propel the success of this partnership,” stated David S. Goldberg, President & CEO of Mon Health System. “We look forward to working together to expand access to highest quality, affordable care for West Virginians, close to home.”

The organizations say they will file a CON with the WV Health Care Authority on April 15 and plan to close the transaction as soon as they are able to after all necessary regulatory and governance approvals have been received.