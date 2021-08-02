Monday is final day of WV back-to-school sales tax offer

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Monday marks the final day of West Virginia’s back-to-school sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that started Friday.
It includes school-related items such clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
Qualifying items can be bought tax-free at stores, online or by telephone, mail, or custom order.
According to the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase, and up to 7% if the item was bought in a municipality with a local sales tax.
It marks West Virginia’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday since 2004.
