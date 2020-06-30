Monongahela National Forest to open more facilities

ELKINS, WV (WOWK) – Monongahela National Forest officials plan to open more of its recreation sites Thursday, July 2.

Developed recreation sites to open July 2 include Pocahontas Campground in the Marlinton area and Bishop Knob and Summit Lake campgrounds near Richwood.

“At this time most developed recreation sites on the Forest are open,” Deputy Forest Supervisor Roman Torres said. “We ask that visitors continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”

The Cranberry Mountain Nature Center and the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center remain closed to the public, along with the large group campgrounds.

For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on re-openings, visit the Monongahela forest website.

