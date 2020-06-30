Live Now
Get live Kentucky Primary Election results
Coronavirus Updates

Monongahela National Forest to open more facilities

Local News

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, WV (WOWK) – Monongahela National Forest officials plan to open more of its recreation sites Thursday, July 2.

Developed recreation sites to open July 2 include Pocahontas Campground in the Marlinton area and Bishop Knob and Summit Lake campgrounds near Richwood.

“At this time most developed recreation sites on the Forest are open,” Deputy Forest Supervisor Roman Torres said. “We ask that visitors continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”

The Cranberry Mountain Nature Center and the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center remain closed to the public, along with the large group campgrounds.

For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on re-openings, visit the Monongahela forest website

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS