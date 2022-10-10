CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Mall is hosting fun fall activities all month long with the return of “Monster Maul.”

The events kick off with the Freeman Sports Fall Sports Card Show in the Huntington Mall’s Center Court from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. The event is open during mall hours.

On Oct. 15, HD Media’s Corks and Kegs beer and wine festival returns for its second year. The event will take place in the mall’s Macy’s Court. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are required.

The Macy’s Court at the mall will then be the site of the Sunday, Oct. 16 “Pretty in Pink” fashion show. Versona’s fashion show celebrates breast cancer survivors and raises awareness for those fighting and the memories of those lost to the disease. The show will begin at 4 p.m. with vendors set up inside Versona from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall and IHeart Media also have a Monster Maul-wide Trick or Treat set for the younger ghouls and goblins on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a costume contest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Center Court.

From Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, the mall will also be hosting a Monster Maul SMS contest for shoppers to win a bag of Halloween candy valued at $50. To enter, shoppers will need to text “SHOP” to 855-947-5503. Then, they will need to go to the mall’s customer service office between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28 to register for a chance to be one of the five winners. Those who are already members of the Mall’s text system will need to show customer service a text message they received from the mall during the contest dates to be eligible to register.

All of these events lead up to the Huntington Mall Pop Culture Con Halloween Weekend, which takes place Oct. 28-Oct. 30 during mall hours. Several vendors will be on site selling comics, toys, records and other collectible items. Mall-goers are encouraged to dress up for a Cosplay/Costume contest between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Registration for the costume contest begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 1:30 p.m.