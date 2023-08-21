MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — Two Montgomery residents who had their ceiling collapse need to be out of their apartment by mid-September.

On July 19, Linda Clow and Eric Ferguson said a part of their ceiling collapsed in their living room. When that happened, more than a dozen pigeons came flying out, and piles of the birds’ droppings fell from the ceiling.

To speed up the process, Clow and Ferguson filed a complaint with Montgomery City Hall. From there, the Montgomery Fire Chief and a code enforcement official inspected the apartment.

The tenants received the eviction notice on July 27 and the landlord, Barry Blackburn, cited City Hall’s involvement as a reason for eviction. In his letter, he also cites Clow and Ferguson calling 13 News to investigate the incident.

A court hearing was scheduled but both parties canceled. Blackburn and the attorney representing Clow and Ferguson agreed to have them leave by Sept. 15, in exchange for not paying rent for September.

The report from Montgomery City Hall lists the unpatched ceiling as just one of several safety concerns in the apartment that need to be repaired within the next 30 days. Those concerns also include a “spongy” and sagging bathroom floor, a hole in the wall behind the kitchen stove, a loose wire hanging from the ceiling connecting to the stove, and uncovered electrical outlets.