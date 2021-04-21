Months-long investigation leads to drug bust, three arrests

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three people were arrested after a months-long narcotics investigation in Floyd County.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found narcotics while executing a search warrant at the home of Austin Shepherd, 38, in the Allen community in the late hours of Sunday, April 18 and the early morning hours of Monday, April 19. The narcotics found included suspected heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills and other drugs allegedly being sold out of the home.

Austin Shepherd, 38, of Allen, KY; Bethany Hall, 37, of Stanville, KY; and James Lewis, 36, of Galveston, KY were arrested after a months-long investigation led to a drug bust at a Floyd County home. James Lewis, 36, of Galveston, KY, was also arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant. April 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said those arrested were taken to the Floyd County Jail. Two face drug charges and the third was arrested on an outstanding warrant:

Austin Shepherd, 38, of Allen, KY Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, (Heroin); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, (greater than two grams Methamphetamine); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, (Fentanyl); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd degree, (Anabolic Steroids); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd degree Tampering with physical evidence Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bethany Hall, 37, of Stanville, KY Possession of Marijuana Tampering with physical evidence

James Lewis, 36, of Galveston, KY arrested on an outstanding warrant.



The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests in the case are expected.