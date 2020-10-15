More broadband funding coming to Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made an announcement this afternoon about expanding broadband access in the Mountain State.

Broadband access is something the mountain state struggles with, and has also been a hot topic in the legislature.

And the announcement was big funding – one billion dollars – that will come from both federal and state resources. Many leaders say this is a great opportunity for the state.

“To help move tele-medicine which we desperately need in today’s time, to move remote education for our kids, and most of all expand our business opportunities going forward.” Del. Eric Nelson, (R) Kanawha

Although West Virginia is making strides, some are concerned with who should be taking credit.

“The senate minority made the announcement that they were going to be working on broadband just under a year ago so it’s a little disappointing to make it a partisan issue because it’s not.” Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha

“We’re welcoming the democrats to join us. join us in this record pace that we’re making across the state,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

But one thing that all sides of the aisle can agree on, everyone is West Virginia deserves access to broadband.

Robinson adds, “access to internet, access to broadband is not a partisan issue, we have to work together to move the state forward.” While Neslon says, “It’s continuing to move the state forward in how we can do things, to make us a better place to live.”

