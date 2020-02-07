More concerns raised about WV mobile voting app

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The concerns come on the heels of trouble with a vote count at the Iowa Caucuses this week. In Iowa, it was not actual cell phone voting, but rather the use of an app to report vote totals to the state Democratic party which delayed the count four days. In West Virginia an app can be used by overseas military personnel or by people with disabilities to actually cast a ballot. The current Secretary of State says it’s secure.

“Absolutely, and it’s for that limited purpose, these specific demographics. I’m not advocating this for everybody’s use. I’m using it for those people who have been disenfranchised and am enlarging that now. And I think we’ve done that now with bipartisan support – the House, the Senate and the Governor,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) West Virginia.

But the Secretary of State’s office confirms there was a failed hack on the mobile voting app during the 2018 election cycle, and the FBI is still investigating that. The app maker plans to release an audit, but the previous Secretary of State, who is again seeking that office, is alarmed.

“He can say all he wants, ‘Oh there’s been these audits done.’ Well, let’s see the audits. Let’s see how it really works. What happens to a voter’s personal information. How is it really authenticated and how is the process really done?” said Natalie Tennant, (D) Candidate for Secretary of State, who held that officer from 2008 to 2016.

The Secretary of State’s office says no votes were compromised in 2018. We’ll discuss the voting app in depth this weekend on “Inside West Virginia Politics.”

“The name of the company that produces the voting app is known as Voatz, V-O-A-T-Z. We are told it will soon be releasing a report from the Department of Homeland Security, showing that its software is safe and secure. In Charleston, Nark Curtis 13 news Working for You.”