More coronavirus in West Virginia Thursday, total jumps to 76

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More coronavirus cases are popping up in the Mountain State, with a new report released Thursday evening showing 76 confirmations.

This is a jump from 51 yesterday.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are four individuals from Berkeley County, four from Harrison County, five from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 15 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, two from Marion County, three from Marshall County, one from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 24 from Monongalia County, one from Ohio County, one from Preston County, two from Putnam County, two from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, and two from Wood County.

Following surveillance from several identified cases, the official case count changed for Ohio and Preston counties by one less as they were found to not be the county of residence of these individuals.